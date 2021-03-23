Terrific Tuesday weather followed by another storm chance Wednesday and Thursday

There may be some tired eyes around the office today thanks to Monday night’s thunderstorms. You may want to catch up on as much sleep as you can tonight because another potentially few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Wednesday into Thursday. If you’re going to catch up on some z’s today, napping outside is a fairly good choice because we’re expecting a lot of sunshine! Morning temperatures will be cool, ranging from the upper 40s west of I-35 to the mid-50s to the east. Afternoon temperatures, however, will warm steadily thanks to the sunshine into the mid-to-upper 70s! Westerly winds in the morning will turn southerly this afternoon and the south winds will stay breezy Wednesday allowing moisture to move back into the atmosphere. The increased moisture will mean an increase in cloud cover. We’ll start out the morning Wednesday in the upper 40s and low 50s but clouds will gradually increase during the day but we still should be able to reach the mid-to-upper 70s for highs. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase late in the afternoon and into Wednesday night.

Dry air moving in Tuesday will help to keep Wednesday’s severe weather chances relatively low since we won’t have a ton of time to get enough moisture back in the atmosphere however storms that fire up Wednesday afternoon and evening and potentially another round early Thursday morning could be strong with gusty winds and hail. The tornado threat is not zero but is expected to stay low. Rain chances are near 50% Wednesday afternoon as a few scattered showers and storms may bubble up after around 3 PM. These scattered storms could be strong and then may form into a line before moving through the area before midnight. Another round of scattered showers and storms are expected to arrive before sunrise Thursday as a cold front marches in and while the severe weather risk will likely be low, it won’t be zero. Thursday’s morning rain should clear out early in the afternoon and some late-day sunshine should allow morning temperatures in the low 50s to rebound into the upper 60s. Rain chances Wednesday near 50% climb to 60% Thursday morning however rain is not guaranteed. A layer of warm air aloft Wednesday afternoon could help to prevent thunderstorms from forming. It’ll be a good idea to have an umbrella handy tomorrow afternoon, but don’t be surprised if it doesn’t get used.

