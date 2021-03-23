Texas updates long-term care facility COVID-19 visitation rules, expands visitation statewide

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) The Texas Health and Human Services Commission updated its long-term care facility visitation rules Tuesday, expanding visitation statewide.

Fully vaccinated residents of nursing facilities are now allowed to visit in-person with family members and friends provided proper safeguards are in place including the use of face masks.

“Safely visiting with family and friends is vital to the mental health and well-being of long-term care residents,” said Victoria Ford, HHS chief policy and regulatory officer.

“We are so pleased these new rules will allow residents to enjoy in-person visits with a wider circle of loved ones.”

The new rules not only allow close personal contact for fully vaccinated residents, but also outdoor visitation at all facilities, even those with COVID-19 outbreaks.

As many as two essential caregivers may visit any resident, including those at or near the end of life, regardless of COVID-19 status, and all visitation is without time limits.

Nursing facilities no longer need to monitor visits or escort visitors or limit indoor visitation to areas with barriers or booths.

