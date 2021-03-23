Advertisement

Texas updates long-term care facility COVID-19 visitation rules, expands visitation statewide

Texas updated its long-term care facility COVID-19 visitation rules Tuesday, expanding...
Texas updated its long-term care facility COVID-19 visitation rules Tuesday, expanding visitation statewide. (File)(Source: WIS)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) The Texas Health and Human Services Commission updated its long-term care facility visitation rules Tuesday, expanding visitation statewide.

Fully vaccinated residents of nursing facilities are now allowed to visit in-person with family members and friends provided proper safeguards are in place including the use of face masks.

“Safely visiting with family and friends is vital to the mental health and well-being of long-term care residents,” said Victoria Ford, HHS chief policy and regulatory officer.

“We are so pleased these new rules will allow residents to enjoy in-person visits with a wider circle of loved ones.”

The new rules not only allow close personal contact for fully vaccinated residents, but also outdoor visitation at all facilities, even those with COVID-19 outbreaks.

As many as two essential caregivers may visit any resident, including those at or near the end of life, regardless of COVID-19 status, and all visitation is without time limits.

Nursing facilities no longer need to monitor visits or escort visitors or limit indoor visitation to areas with barriers or booths.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is dead, and another driver is in serious condition in a local hospital after...
Early-morning crash leaves one dead, one in local hospital in serious condition
Larry Lee Harris, 66, of Arizona, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly...
11 National Guardsmen transporting vaccines held at gunpoint in West Texas, suspect arrested
File Graphic
Texas girl, 6, shot and killed by relative over spilled water, police say
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
John Kim Jackson, 56, was last seen at around noon on Friday.
CLEAR Alert issued for missing Texas man discontinued

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US: AstraZeneca results may have included outdated information
All adults in Texas will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines effective on March 29.
COVID-19 vaccination will be open to all adults in Texas starting on March 29
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
Sharing COVID-19 vaccination card on social media could make you a target for scammers
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic rose to more than...
Central Texas COVID-19 total rises to more than 75,000