Therapy dog easing stress for local students

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Sometimes, all you need is a little bit of love from a four legged friend. A local school district is working with Tarleton State University to bring that to students.

For the first time, Midway Middle School is using a therapy dog. Michaela McCord is a counseling intern in a masters program at Tarleton State University. McCord’s goldendoodle, Maslow, has been helping take the edge off a stressful year.

Throughout the day, McCord said she and Maslow hang out in the student services center, where anyone can drop by and say hello.

McCord said it’s easy to see how Maslow is brightening people’s days, whether it’s a student nervous about a test or a teacher who just needs a minute to pet Maslow.

“You never know who’s going to walk in, who’s having a bad day,” McCord said. “It could be a student in crisis, or it could be a student who has a test coming up and is nervous and needs to say hi to Maslow.”

April Harris, an assistant principal at Midway Middle School, said she’s been working with the principal to research and promote therapy dogs for about two years.

Harris said the research shows therapy dogs really do make a difference. While this is an especially rocky year, Harris said therapy dogs are still a great idea even after the pandemic is over.

“We’re always going to see the need for it,” Harris said. “We’re always going to see the need for health and well being, and we’re always going to see the need to help promote the mental health of our students and our staff.”

Harris said there has been a decrease in behavioral problems since Maslow has started coming to the school, and parents have noticed as well. She said working with a therapy dog can provide a needed outlet for students.

While Maslow mainly works at Midway Middle School, he has started making visits to other schools in the district.

