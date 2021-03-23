Advertisement

Vermonter begs Congress to crackdown on pricey prescriptions

Senate hearing Tuesday addressed the millions of Americans balancing their need for life-saving medication and their checkbooks.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Elia Spates’ favorite day of the year is just around the corner. It’s not Easter, or baseball’s opening day, but whenever day she meets her annual insurance deductible

“It’s typically sometime in the end of March, mid-April,” Spates said.

Tuesday, Spates, a Type 1 diabetic, painted a picture for lawmakers of what it’s like to rely on insulin.

It’s a 100-year-old drug but its cost rose about 1200% in the 23 years since her diagnosis, squeezing family finances and creating painful choices.

A decade ago, she, like so many Americans, tried to stretch her meds to stretch a buck.

“It ended up with me being found unresponsive one morning and my family having to pick up the pieces,” Spates said. “For me, those were the wake-up calls.”

A recent report by the Rand Corporation found Americans like Spates pay nearly three times as much for prescription drugs as their peers in other Western nations.

Calls for reform are popular on Capitol Hill but consensus often cracks when lawmakers debate specific solutions.

“I hope Democrats and Republicans can find common ground,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

Proposals for capping the cost of drugs range from cutting out middle-men or letting the government negotiate prices to re-imagining the entire health care system.

“Bottom line is, we’ve been talking about this issue for decades, it is time to act,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT).

A laundry list of proposed changes aimed at cutting prescription drugs costs passed the Democratically-controlled House a little more than a year ago but stalled in the Republican Senate.

Democrats control both chambers and the White House now but will still need to secure bipartisan support to have any chance at getting those reforms signed into law.

Following the hearing, Washington Bureau Kyle Midura caught up with Sen. Sanders to discuss whether significant reform stands a real chance of getting through this Congress. You can find a lightly edited video of their exchange below.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is dead, and another driver is in serious condition in a local hospital after...
Early-morning crash leaves one dead, one in local hospital in serious condition
Larry Lee Harris, 66, of Arizona, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly...
11 National Guardsmen transporting vaccines held at gunpoint in West Texas, suspect arrested
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
File Graphic
Texas girl, 6, shot and killed by relative over spilled water, police say
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

Vivek Murthy, nominated to be Medical Director in the Regular Corps of the Public Health...
Newly confirmed surgeon general to focus on COVID, opioids
President Joe Biden talks to pool reporters at the White House on Sunday.
Biden expands ‘Obamacare’ by cutting health insurance costs
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden to outline 2022 budget priorities next week
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement at the Capitol in Washington,...
Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says ‘we have to act’
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
White House drops Interior nominee after Murkowski objects