Advertisement

Arrest leads to recovery of ‘tons’ of stolen items from rural Central Texas home

Investigators spent a second day at the rural home Wednesday.
Investigators spent a second day at the rural home Wednesday.(Hannah Hall)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON, Texas (KWTX) – Investigators from several counties spent a second day Wednesday recovering “tons” of stolen items from a rural home on County Road 413 in Falls County following the arrest of the resident late last week.

Falls and McLennan County investigators have recovered lawnmowers, flatbed trailers, a car hauler, wave runners and tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of power tools as they search the home and property.

The items are believed to be linked to thefts and burglaries in Dallas, Harris and possibly Tarrant counties, authorities said.

The resident was arrested on March 19 in College Station, authorities said.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleob Levalley is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man, woman charged after plastic bag placed over head of 4-year-old Central Texas child
The Whitney ISD advised parents of a “possible threat” Tuesday.
Area school district reports ‘possible threat’
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Police release surveillance photos in deadly 2017 shooting near local restaurant
Police found the body of a woman inside an apartment unit on March 13 in the 1100 block of Ross...
Teenager charged in death of local woman struck by stray bullet while inside apartment

Latest News

A cat that appeared to be wrapped in a leash and stuck in a tree didn’t need the help of local...
Cat ‘trapped’ in tree didn’t need the help of local firefighters
A cat that appeared to be wrapped in a leash and stuck in a tree didn’t need the help of local...
Cat ‘trapped’ in tree didn’t need the help of local firefighters after all
Central Texas will see two rounds of thunderstorms. Both the first and second round of storms...
Two rounds of potentially strong storms expected Wednesday and Thursday
Bar in Central Texas (File Photo)
Alcohol to-go closer to becoming permanent as Texas House gives initial approval
The Waco Fire Department sent a Hazmat team to Fairfield Wednesday morning to assist. (File)
Students moved from classrooms at local elementary school due to suspicious odor