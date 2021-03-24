Arrest leads to recovery of ‘tons’ of stolen items from rural Central Texas home

CHILTON, Texas (KWTX) – Investigators from several counties spent a second day Wednesday recovering “tons” of stolen items from a rural home on County Road 413 in Falls County following the arrest of the resident late last week.

Falls and McLennan County investigators have recovered lawnmowers, flatbed trailers, a car hauler, wave runners and tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of power tools as they search the home and property.

The items are believed to be linked to thefts and burglaries in Dallas, Harris and possibly Tarrant counties, authorities said.

The resident was arrested on March 19 in College Station, authorities said.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

