Cat ‘trapped’ in tree didn’t need the help of local firefighters after all
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A cat that appeared to be wrapped in a leash and stuck in a tree didn’t need the help of Waco firefighters, after all.
A Waco Fire Department crew was sent to the 3800 block of Frederick Avenue in North Waco at around noon Wednesday after a resident reported the cat seemed to be trapped.
But as firefighters raised a ladder to reach the animal, the cat quickly climbed down and scampered off.
