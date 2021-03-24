Cat ‘trapped’ in tree didn’t need the help of local firefighters after all

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A cat that appeared to be wrapped in a leash and stuck in a tree didn’t need the help of Waco firefighters, after all.

A Waco Fire Department crew was sent to the 3800 block of Frederick Avenue in North Waco at around noon Wednesday after a resident reported the cat seemed to be trapped.

But as firefighters raised a ladder to reach the animal, the cat quickly climbed down and scampered off.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.