Conditional severe weather risk this afternoon and tonight

Central Texas’ next storm system is less than a day away from arriving and we’re keeping a very close eye on the potential for afternoon and evening thunderstorms, some of which could be strong. Out the door this morning, we’re starting out with temperatures in the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s with clear skies and dry air in place. Highs this afternoon are expected to reach the mid 70s with increasing clouds. The rain and storm chances are between 40% and 50% but rain this afternoon isn’t not guaranteed. Today’s severe weather risk almost entirely depends on how quickly we can get moisture rebounding back into Central Texas. A warm front lifts into the area during the late-morning and early afternoon which should get dew points into the 60s, ample enough for a few scattered strong storms to form. If moisture ends up not arriving, severe storms will not form later today. However, we are anticipating some storms to form after 3 PM. The isolated afternoon storms will potentially carry a risk of gusty winds and hail, but there may also be a threat of a tornado or two as well. Afternoon thunderstorms are most likely near the I-35 corridor in an area stretching from Gatesville to Temple and Marlin northward toward the Metroplex but all of us will have a severe weather chance. Scattered strong storms will hang around through the early evening hours and will most likely begin to exit just around or shortly before midnight, but a second round of rain and storms will move in shortly after that.

The second round of rain and storms is expected to march in after midnight as a cold front arrives. If afternoon storms form and move through the area, the overnight severe weather risk will be low but certainly not zero. The tornado threat should be lower overnight but still not zero. We’re going to once again be concerned about strong wind gusts and hail. The potential for severe weather will be lower overnight but the chances for rain will be higher, closer to 80%. Overnight showers and storms are expected to start to exit the area near sunrise, however storms could also last into the morning too. Rain should be mostly over by mid-morning with completely dry conditions returning by midday. Temperatures will start out in the low 50s Thursday morning after the rain moves however temperatures should rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s with sunshine returning late in the day. Another cold front is expected to arrive Saturday afternoon and will give us a 30% chance of rain east of I-35. Severe storms are, for the time being, not expected this weekend. Temperatures before the cold front will reach the low 80s Friday and Saturday but will likely drop into the low-to-mid 70s behind Saturday’s front.

