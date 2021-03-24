Generous Central Texas woman who doesn’t ‘need easy’ gets some help from her friends.

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX)- A Temple woman known for giving back to the community is welcoming a little help from her friends, who’ve launched a GoFundMe campaign to correct some problems that became apparent during the historic February freeze.

Allison Dickson has lived the saying, “I don’t need easy. I just need possible.”

She was diagnosed with Werdnig-Hoffman muscular dystrophy when she was 15 months old and was given only a year to live.

Today Dickson is in her 40s and doesn’t let her physical limitations hold her back.

She’s been raising money for years for scholarships and giving toys to sick children, but now her friends are asking the community to help her out.

“Finally, Allison is letting us show the love that she’s always shown to all of us,” friend Lauren Weldon May said.

May launched the GoFundMe account Wednesday and hopes people are inspired by Allison’s’ story.

Dickson has been quarantined at home during the pandemic and the recent winter storm revealed many upgrades that are needed to help her survive.

Friends want to fix some problems that became apparent during the February freeze. (Megan Vanselow)

“Things in her house weren’t quite set up in the best most efficient way for her and I just thought, we can do something about this,” May said.

Friends are hoping to raise enough money to replace carpet in the home with hardwood floors, install permanent wheelchair ramps, widen doorways, and create space for medical storage and a nursing station.

They’re also hoping to meet another need they discovered during the storm, a generator.

“I just kept thinking, ‘what if Allison lost power, what would we do’” May said.

Dickson relies on machines for everyday life tasks, including eating.

“While everyone is panicking about what they’ll do if they lose the food in the fridge Allison can’t even get food without a machine,” May said.

“Allison doesn’t like to ask for help. We hope she knows it’s an opportunity for all of us return the love she’s given to all of us,” May said.

Whether its money, a share on social media or just a helping hand, Dickson is humbled and grateful for the help.

“We’re all human we’re all just trying to do the best we can. Do I like having to ask for help? No. But I do need it, so here we are,” Dickson said.

“My friends and maybe even people who don’t know me but hear my story might be willing to open their hearts to help make this a reality,” she said.

