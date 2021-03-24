H-E-B, Target on list of stores reportedly closed Easter Sunday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple stores around the Central Texas area will reportedly be closed on Easter Sunday, April 4th.

In Central Texas, H-E-B, Aldi, Target, Hobby Lobby, Lowe’s and Michael’s are among the grocers and retailers closed on the holiday, according to RetailMeNot.com.

Walmart, however, is still scheduled to be open on Easter. CVS, Walgreens and Home Depot will continue with normal hours on Easter Sunday as well, the website reports.

You can also count on coffee on Easter Sunday from Starbucks, which will keep all locations open on Easter.

Stores open on Easter:

Academy Sports + Outdoors (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Big Lots (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

BJ’s Wholesale Club (Reduced hours at many locations, and Optical centers are closed)

CVS

Dollar General

Duane Reade (Most stores will be open, but check the hours of your nearest location.)

Fresh Market (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with curbside pickup and delivery.)

Harris Teeter (Most stores will be open, but check the hours of your nearest location.)

Kmart

Kroger (Kroger pharmacies will be closed.)

Meijer (Offering curbside pickup and delivery on order of $50+.)

PetSmart

Rite Aid

Safeway

Starbucks

Stop & Shop (Offering curbside pickup and delivery)

The Home Depot

Walgreens (Most stores will be open, but check the hours of your nearest location.)

Walmart (7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with contactless pickup and delivery.)

Wegmans

Whole Foods (Closing two hours early.)

Stores Closed on Easter Sunday

