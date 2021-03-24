H-E-B, Target on list of stores reportedly closed Easter Sunday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple stores around the Central Texas area will reportedly be closed on Easter Sunday, April 4th.
In Central Texas, H-E-B, Aldi, Target, Hobby Lobby, Lowe’s and Michael’s are among the grocers and retailers closed on the holiday, according to RetailMeNot.com.
Walmart, however, is still scheduled to be open on Easter. CVS, Walgreens and Home Depot will continue with normal hours on Easter Sunday as well, the website reports.
You can also count on coffee on Easter Sunday from Starbucks, which will keep all locations open on Easter.
Stores open on Easter:
Academy Sports + Outdoors (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
Big Lots (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
BJ’s Wholesale Club (Reduced hours at many locations, and Optical centers are closed)
Duane Reade (Most stores will be open, but check the hours of your nearest location.)
Fresh Market (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with curbside pickup and delivery.)
Harris Teeter (Most stores will be open, but check the hours of your nearest location.)
Kroger (Kroger pharmacies will be closed.)
Meijer (Offering curbside pickup and delivery on order of $50+.)
Stop & Shop (Offering curbside pickup and delivery)
Walgreens (Most stores will be open, but check the hours of your nearest location.)
Walmart (7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with contactless pickup and delivery.)
Whole Foods (Closing two hours early.)
Stores Closed on Easter Sunday
- Ace Hardware
- Aéropostale
- ALDI
- Apple
- Banana Republic
- Barnes & Noble
- Best Buy
- Bloomingdale’s
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- The Container Store
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- DSW
- Half Price Books
- H&M
- H-E-B Grocery
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michael’s
- Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot
- Pier 1
- Pottery Barn
- Publix
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- True Value
- Sam’s Club
- Staples
- Supercuts
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.