Local nurse vaccinates former president, then gets a thank you note

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The local nurse who vaccinated former President George W. Bush against COVID-19 says he was shocked to be asked, but completely honored to administer the shot to the former commander-in-chief.

Nurse Steve Biesterfeld moved to Waco with his family from Delaware about five years ago to start working at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.

“Absolute honor,” Biesterfeld said.

“Just meeting him and Laura both was an absolute honor and then to vaccinate him, I feel just very privileged.”

Biesterfeld says he only got a day’s notice that Bush and his wife, Laura, who often visit their Crawford-area ranch from their home in Dallas, would be coming to the hospital for the vaccine and that he was the person chosen for the president.

He says he’s not sure why he got the job, but it was exciting.

“Absolutely not, no. I never expected ever to do that,” Biesterfeld said.

“I was asked the day before if I’d be willing to do it and I was like ‘yeah, absolutely.’”

Biesterfeld says when the former president entered the conference room at the hospital, he walked around speaking to everyone there to witness the historic moment, which would later be shared in a video featuring other former presidents getting vaccinated.

“He and Laura chatted and when he walked into the room, he walked person to person to find out who everyone was,” he said.

“I told my wife, the way he was laid back in the chair in one of the photos was his personality the whole time. He was just really relaxed and personable.”

Biesterfeld said while he’s administered countless injections as a nurse, his hands were shaking as he went in for the shot in Bush’s arm.

“I have given so many (intramuscular) injections in my career and I was not nervous at all up until I got about three inches from his arm. I told him I was as a little bit nervous and he said he noticed that. "

But the nurse said Bush kept the mood light. At one time asking about the medical worker’s tattoo.

“He asked about my tattoo,” the nurse said, laughing

“He said ‘tell me that story about your tattoo. Does it have something to do with a girl?’”

“It’s on my right arm and when I was sitting there filling out the card you can slightly see it. In that situation, I wish I had have worn a long-sleeved shirt but for me that was the lightest moment.”

Biesterfeld didn’t expect to hear from Bush and his wife, who was vaccinated by another nurse, but he did.

He recently received a letter the former president sent to his home, which reads in part, “Dear Steven: Thank you so much for helping keep Laura and me healthy during this challenging time. We are grateful and hopeful to have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at Baylor Scott & White.”

“More importantly, thank you for your lifesaving work to keep your community healthy during this pandemic. Our nation is better off because of your dedicated service.”

