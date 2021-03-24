Advertisement

Local police chief unexpectedly retires

Daniel Porter's last official day is April 1. (City of Bellmead photo/file)
Daniel Porter's last official day is April 1.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) – Bellmead police Chief Daniel Porter has unexpectedly retired.

The 42-year law enforcement veteran’s last official day is April 1.

Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary, who previously served simultaneously as Woodway’s city manager and director of public safety, will serve as chief on an interim basis.

Porter reported for duty in November 2019 after the Bellmead City Council voted unanimously in October 2019 to hire him to replace Lydia Alvarado who retired after eight years as chief.

Porter had served as chief of police in Nolanville since March 2017.

Porter is a licensed Master Peace Officer who has a master’s degree from Southern Methodist University.

He started his career in law enforcement in the mid-70s, attending the Sheriff’s Academy in Dallas County and then working in Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will a student at the University of North Texas.

He spent 20 years as an officer in Farmers Branch, rising to the rank of division commander and later worked for the Lavon Police Department.

