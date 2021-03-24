Advertisement

States sue to undo Biden pause on US oil & gas lease sales

FILE - This Sunday, April 10, 2011 picture shows a rig and supply vessel in the Gulf of Mexico,...
FILE - This Sunday, April 10, 2011 picture shows a rig and supply vessel in the Gulf of Mexico, off the cost of Louisiana. Thirteen states sued the Biden administration Wednesday, March 24, 2021 to end a suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water and to reschedule canceled sales of offshore leases in the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska waters and western states. The Republican-leaning states, led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, seek a court order ending the moratorium imposed after Democratic President Joe Biden signed executive orders on climate change on Jan. 27.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana and a dozen other states are suing the Biden administration to end a suspension of oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.

Louisiana’s Republican Attorney General, Jeff Landry, announced the federal lawsuit Wednesday.

The suit also seeks a court order that the government go ahead with two offshore lease sales that had been set for this year.

One in the Gulf of Mexico had been set for March 17 until the administration canceled it. Another had been planned this year for Alaska’s Cook Inlet.

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia are the other plaintiff states.

