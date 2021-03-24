Advertisement

Students moved from classrooms at local elementary school due to suspicious odor

The Waco Fire Department sent a Hazmat team to Fairfield Wednesday morning to assist. (File)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Students were moved out of classrooms Wednesday at Fairfield Elementary School because of a suspicious odor in the building.

The Waco Fire Department sent a Hazmat team to Fairfield Wednesday morning to assist at the school at 330 West Main St.

Students were moved to the school’s gym, cafeteria and playground for the remainder of the day, the district said in a Facebook post.

Parents may pick up students, the post said.

