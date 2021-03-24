Students moved from classrooms at local elementary school due to suspicious odor

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Students were moved out of classrooms Wednesday at Fairfield Elementary School because of a suspicious odor in the building.

The Waco Fire Department sent a Hazmat team to Fairfield Wednesday morning to assist at the school at 330 West Main St.

Students were moved to the school’s gym, cafeteria and playground for the remainder of the day, the district said in a Facebook post.

Parents may pick up students, the post said.

