Two rounds of potentially strong storms expected Wednesday and Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has increased the severe weather risk outlook for Central Texas to the enhanced category, a level three of five, on the risk outlook scale.

Although we started out with cool and dry weather this morning, a late afternoon surge of higher humidity and instability will help to fuel a round of thunderstorms from mid-afternoon to midnight before a second round of strong storms moves in after midnight through Thursday morning

WHAT WE ARE EXPECTING: Storms with up to golf-ball size hail, strong wind gusts, potentially isolated tornadoes too

WHEN: Wednesday afternoon from roughly 2 PM to midnight with a second wave of storms after midnight through early Thursday morning

Both rounds of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday will carry a risk of severe storms. Large hail and strong wind gusts are the primary concern, but isolated tornadoes will be possible too. (KWTX)

We’re watching two separate areas for thunderstorm development during the afternoon. Isolated-to-scattered pop-up storms are expected to form after 3 PM over the area and move from south to north. These storms, especially if they’re more isolated and not close together, could contain large hail, strong winds, and maybe an isolated tornado. These storms will either move north or get swept into the second area of storms.

The second area of storms should form by 3 PM west of Brownwood and San Saba just out of our area. The broken line of storms will take some time to strengthen but they will eventually move eastward into our area, especially near and after sunset. The line of storms will sweep the isolated storms out of the area and the entire complex of storms should exit around or shortly before midnight.

The second round of thunderstorms is expected to arrive around or just after midnight as a cold front approaches from the west. These overnight storms will probably be fairly loud, but the overall severe weather risk should be slightly lower. Large hail is going to be the primary threat with the overnight storms. The tornado and wind gust threat is lower overnight but is certainly not zero! Overnight storms should still be hanging around by daybreak but should clear the area by 9 AM.

Two rounds of severe thunderstorms are in the forecast. The first round of storms arrives after 3 PM Wednesday until roughly midnight with the second round of storms arriving after midnight. (KWTX)

This quick shot of rain is over by mid-morning Thursday with sunshine expected Thursday afternoon and Friday. We’ll have another chance for rain Saturday as another front arrives, but Saturday’s storm potential should be much lower.

