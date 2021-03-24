Advertisement

WATCH: Texas deputy nearly struck by oncoming 18-wheeler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video Tuesday night featuring a close call for one of its deputies.

The dashcam video seen on Facebook shows a deputy stopped for a wreck. An 18-wheeler speeds into the shot and hits the car, with the deputy jumping out of the way.

The incident happened on U.S. 59 in Wharton County.

“Yet another reason to slow down when you see emergency lights. Very close call this morning for Corporal Fiala and the driver of this vehicle,” said the department in its post.

Copyright 2021 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleob Levalley is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man, woman charged after plastic bag placed over head of 4-year-old Central Texas child
Investigators spent a second day at the rural home Wednesday.
Arrest leads to recovery of ‘tons’ of stolen items from rural Central Texas home
The Whitney ISD advised parents of a “possible threat” Tuesday.
Area school district reports ‘possible threat’
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Police release surveillance photos in deadly 2017 shooting near local restaurant
Police found the body of a woman inside an apartment unit on March 13 in the 1100 block of Ross...
Teenager charged in death of local woman struck by stray bullet while inside apartment

Latest News

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
A cat that appeared to be wrapped in a leash and stuck in a tree didn’t need the help of local...
Cat ‘trapped’ in tree didn’t need the help of local firefighters
U.S. Women's National Soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Margaret Purce joined the president and...
Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the...
Virginia, with 2nd-most executions, outlaws death penalty
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was booked into jail murder charges a day after the mass shooting...
Survivor of Colorado victim: A hole ‘that won’t be filled’