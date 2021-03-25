10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 3.27.21-3.28.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Support local business at the Big Top Shopping Festival at the Extraco Events Center in Waco – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday & Sunday with 150 small businesses, with free admission.

Put on your walking shoes and grab your camera... meet up with a group of photography enthusiasts in Hico at 10:00 a.m. Saturday and find the hidden gems of this town!

Easter egg hunts start this weekend, search for eggs at Copperas Cove City Park Saturday morning. This is free and for kids ages 10 and under.

Hop over to the Riesel’s Lion Club - get a photo with the Easter bunny and hunt eggs, all for free, Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

The Easter bunny will also be hiding eggs...At the Sammons Indoor Pool in Temple. The Underwater Easter Egg Hunt is Sunday starting at 1:00 p.m.

Saturday afternoon, take your furry friends to Paws in the Park at Purser Family Park in Harker Heights – a free event with pet adoption options!

Cornhole tournament. Food trucks. And three live bands – all happening at the Texas Station in Gatesville Saturday for Spring Fest 2021. BYOB & BYO lawn chair...Live music starts around 4:30 p.m.

Spring in Texas has bloomed! This weekend is the 21st Annual Wildflower Arts & Crafts Festival at the Salado Civic Center. Both Saturday and Sunday with free admission. It’s a family friendly event with talented artisan booths, food trucks and live music.

Included in the festive-fun in Salado this weekend is the Texas Wine & Rogue Art Festival. Enjoy wine tastings and art! This year, make sure to make a reservation for wine tastings before you go.

It’s your chance to own a piece of rock-n-roll history, all you have to do is place the highest bid at the Ted Nugent Guns, Guitars & Hot Rod Cars Auction Saturday at Tucker Hall in Waco. Bidding starts at 10:00 a.m. in person and online.

