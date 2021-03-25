Advertisement

Agents find nearly 50 individuals inside alleged stash house

Authorities received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at an apartment on Santa Cleotilde Avenue
Agents discovery individuals living in stash house
Agents discovery individuals living in stash house(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Agents and law enforcement officers foiled a human smuggling attempt in west Laredo.

The incident happened on March 23 when agents at the south Laredo station working with LPD received two reports of human smuggling at a home on Santa Cleotilde Avenue.

Agents conducted a welfare check and found 49 undocumented immigrants who were being held against their will in several apartments.

All were taken into custody for processing and police seized several firearms from the home.

