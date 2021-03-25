Alert issued for missing Texas teenager believed to be at risk

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A statewide alert has been issued for a missing San Antonio teenager with an intellectual disability who’s believed to be at risk.

Yvonne Nicole Perez, 17, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday walking in the 2500 block of Castroville Road in San Antonio.

She’s 4-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black jeans and red high-top shoes.

“Law enforcement officials believe this endangered missing person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety,” the alert said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the San Antonio Police Department at (254) 207-7660.

