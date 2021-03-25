Amazing Friday weather with rain chances coming back this weekend

Hello Friday! It’s going to be such a nice day and an even better way to end the week. Especially one where we’ve had a few rounds of storms. Sunshine and highs around 80 degrees make Friday a day you’ll want to be outside as much as you can!

Tonight we have a clear sky and low humidity and that drops our temperatures into the mid and upper 40s, so rather chilly. Tomorrow SE wind return and will be a tad breezy - that’s the only minor hiccup in tomorrow’s forecast. That SE wind will pull in more moisture as we go throughout the day on Friday.

We are tracking our next cold front and comes over the weekend, which is one of the main reasons rain chances have been increasing. Most of the day on Saturday we are ahead of the front and only a few, brief and light showers are possible. Highs Saturday are still warm into the upper 70s. Afternoon and evening storm chances increase as that cold front moves in - we may need to keep an eye on storm chances for Saturday, but severe weather doesn’t look likely at this time. Sunday that front will likely stall to our south and keep the best rain chances south of here, but we can’t rule out some more rain on Sunday. Sunday is cooler with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.

Overall not a wash of a weekend, and with severe weather potential on the low end, the much needed rain over the weekend may not be such a bad thing.

