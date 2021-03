WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears held their first spring practice on Wednesday. Baylor will hold a spring game on April 24.

Last year the Bears missed out on spring football. The Bears were fired up to be back on the grass.

Dave Aranda: “Today was great. The energy was great. Both sides of the ball are keeping it simple. Allows for confidence to build.” pic.twitter.com/PXcyNR355I — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) March 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.