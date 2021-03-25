Advertisement

Body recovered from Lake Texoma marina

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man’s body was recovered from a Lake Texoma marina Wednesday morning.

Texas Game Wardens said a white man in his early sixties was reported missing Tuesday afternoon and found this morning near the boat houses at Eisenhower Yacht Club.

Wardens said they do not suspect foul play, but an autopsy will be performed.

The man’s name has not been released.

