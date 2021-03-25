Body recovered from Lake Texoma marina

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man’s body was recovered from a Lake Texoma marina Wednesday morning.

Texas Game Wardens said a white man in his early sixties was reported missing Tuesday afternoon and found this morning near the boat houses at Eisenhower Yacht Club.

Wardens said they do not suspect foul play, but an autopsy will be performed.

The man’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.