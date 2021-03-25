Central Texas man injured in motorcycle-pickup collision dies

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A Copperas Cove man who was critically injured when his motorcycle collided with a pickup whose driver had pulled into his path has died.

Billy Ray Miller, 55, was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple after the accident, which happened at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on FM 166 at Willow Loop, just south of Copperas Cove.

He was southbound on FM 116 on a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle approaching Willow Loop when the 73-year-old woman driving the 2005 Dodge 1500 pickup failed to stop at a stop sign on Willow Loop and pulled into his path, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Thursday.

Miller’s motorcycle struck the rear left side of the pickup, Washko said.

