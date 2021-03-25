Advertisement

Central Texas man injured in motorcycle-pickup collision dies

A Central Texas man who was critically injured when his motorcycle collided with a pickup whose...
A Central Texas man who was critically injured when his motorcycle collided with a pickup whose driver had pulled into his path has died. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A Copperas Cove man who was critically injured when his motorcycle collided with a pickup whose driver had pulled into his path has died.

Billy Ray Miller, 55, was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple after the accident, which happened at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on FM 166 at Willow Loop, just south of Copperas Cove.

He was southbound on FM 116 on a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle approaching Willow Loop when the 73-year-old woman driving the 2005 Dodge 1500 pickup failed to stop at a stop sign on Willow Loop and pulled into his path, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Thursday.

Miller’s motorcycle struck the rear left side of the pickup, Washko said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators spent a second day at the rural home Wednesday.
Arrest leads to recovery of ‘tons’ of stolen items from rural Central Texas home
Daniel Porter's last official day is April 1. (City of Bellmead photo/file)
Local police chief unexpectedly retires
The Waco Fire Department sent a Hazmat team to Fairfield Wednesday morning to assist. (File)
Students moved from classrooms at local elementary school due to suspicious odor
Caleob Levalley is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man, woman charged after plastic bag placed over head of 4-year-old Central Texas child

Latest News

Stolen Food Truck
Mission Waco's food truck stolen
The boiled eggs, slice tomatoes and ranch dressing weren’t cool enough during a recent...
Restaurant Report Card for March 25, 2021
A fourth teenager was charged Thursday in connection with a shooting last October that left a...
Fourth teenager charged in shooting that left Central Texas man dead
Hail damaged more than 30 vehicles at one Goldthwaite dealership.
Golf ball size hail leaves some damage behind in one Central Texas town, tornadoes confirmed in 2 area counties