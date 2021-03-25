Advertisement

COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women, lactating moms, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds COVID-19 vaccines are effective and safe in pregnant and lactating women.

Researchers in Massachusetts looked at 131 women who had received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine – 115 of them were pregnant or lactating.

Researchers found they had about the same vaccine-induced antibody levels as non-pregnant women and also passed on protective antibodies to their newborns.

The study authors say additional research is needed to understand how long those antibodies will last.

The researchers also found no evidence of more intense side effects in pregnant and lactating women compared to the general population.

The study was published Thursday in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators spent a second day at the rural home Wednesday.
Arrest leads to recovery of ‘tons’ of stolen items from rural Central Texas home
Daniel Porter's last official day is April 1. (City of Bellmead photo/file)
Local police chief unexpectedly retires
The Waco Fire Department sent a Hazmat team to Fairfield Wednesday morning to assist. (File)
Students moved from classrooms at local elementary school due to suspicious odor
Caleob Levalley is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man, woman charged after plastic bag placed over head of 4-year-old Central Texas child

Latest News

FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Jessica Walter attends the LA Premiere of "Arrested...
‘Arrested Development’ actor Jessica Walter dies at 80
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House,...
Biden: ‘My plan is to run for reelection’ in 2024
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House,...
Biden plans to run for reelection in 2024
Biden holds first news conference
Biden holds first news conference