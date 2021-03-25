Early morning rain exits, sunshine returns today

Parts of Central Texas saw severe thunderstorms Wednesday late afternoon but thankfully most of us missed out on the appreciable severe weather chances. Although the Storm Prediction Center was forecasted a level 3 of 5 risk (the enhanced category), only a handful of strong storms formed because early afternoon clouds help to keep the atmosphere a bit more stable than if sunshine stuck around for even just an hour longer. The severe storms that did move through produced gusty winds, hail, and even a tornado near Cranfills Gap, but now the overnight round of rain is getting ready to move out. We’ll still have numerous showers and non-severe storms through daybreak, but rain is expected to quickly end from west to east by 9 AM. In all likelihood, rain should completely exit the area by 9 AM. Sunshine will return quickly today but we’re still expecting some cool temperatures. West and northwesterly winds will gust to between 20 and 30 MPH at times offsetting the sunshine a bit and keeping highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll rebound temperatures close to 80° tomorrow afternoon as sunshine stays plentiful, but our next chance of rain arrives this weekend.

A cold front is expected to arrive in Central Texas late Saturday into Sunday. As Saturday’s front approaches, we’re expected a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to form in the late-afternoon and evening, especially near and east of I-35. Rain chances Saturday have jumped up to 40% but it certainly won’t be a washout. The Storm Prediction Center hasn’t placed Central Texas in any level of the severe weather risk outlook, however it wouldn’t surprise me if an isolated strong storm or two with gusty winds and up to quarter-size hail popped up. Severe weather chances this weekend are low (much lower than Monday night and Wednesday) but are still not zero. Saturday’s front clears through the area early Sunday however it could potentially stall to our south giving us another 30% chance of rain Sunday and Monday too. Highs Saturday in advance of the front should climb close to 80° but will fall closer to 70° Monday and Tuesday. Low 80s return Tuesday but a cold front Wednesday will bring another 30% rain chance are more notably some colder weather. High temperatures Thursday, Friday, and Saturday should be cooler than average in the mid 60s with morning temperatures below average in the low-to-mid 40s too.

