Fort Hood: Former soldier shares sexual harassment experience

With the Senate Armed Services holding a hearing on sexual assault and harassment in the...
With the Senate Armed Services holding a hearing on sexual assault and harassment in the military Wednesday, one former Fort Hood soldier is sharing his experience.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - With the Senate Armed Services holding a hearing on sexual assault and harassment in the military Wednesday, one former Fort Hood soldier is sharing his experience.

Former Combat Medic Andres Garcia says during his time in the Army, he could not escape harassment from another soldier after declining his advances multiple times.

“I felt like I was in danger,” he said.

“He somehow figured out where I lived despite him not having my address. I didn’t care because I was getting deployed to Europe. Even when I was deployed in Europe, I kept getting cyberstalked.”

After receiving constant messages online and eventually, over the phone, Garcia says he had no choice but to go to his chain of command, beginning an investigation with Army CID.

“I reported it to my sergeant who was supportive throughout the whole ordeal,” he said.

“Eventually, a do not contact order was placed against the individual. Even so, a lot of the damage has already been done.”

While Garcia was glad to be left alone, he says more action to change Army CID is necessary.

“There’s a lot of resources on an Army post that’s civilian run,” he said.

“I feel if it was civilian ran, it’d be much more effective. It’ll just be its own entity and having its own powers within.”

While no decisions were made during the hearings today, Garcia says he does expect change within Army CID, but it may take years to accomplish.

KWTX reached out to the Army about Garcia’s case and all they would say that he was honorably discharged.

