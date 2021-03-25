Advertisement

Fourth teenager charged in shooting that left Central Texas man dead

By Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A fourth teenager was charged with murder Thursday in connection with a shooting in October that left a Waco man dead.

Jamarion Campbell, 18, was served with a murder warrant Thursday at the McLennan County Jail where he was already in custody for an unrelated offense.

The charge stems from a shooting at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2020 in the 2600 block of South 14th Street in Waco.

Officers who responded found Jatron Lavar Thomas with a gunshot wound.

He later died at a local hospital, about a week short of his 34th birthday.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force arrested Pablo Villareal, 18, on March 16 after a traffic stop on a warrant charging murder

On March 12 the task force arrested Onobia Bernett, 17, in Waco on a warrant charging murder in connection with the shooting.

Ocie Bernett, 18, was indicted earlier this month for capital murder in the shooting.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Task Force arrested Ocie Bernett in January.

He and the teenager arrested on March 12 are related, police said.

