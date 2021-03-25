Golf ball size hail leaves some damage behind in one Central Texas town

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - A storm that produced golf ball size hail left some damage behind in overnight in Goldthwaite in Mills County.

At the Texas Auto Exchange at 710 Fisher St. in Goldthwaite, a half dozen blocks south of Goldthwaite High School, 32 vehicles were damaged by hail, owner Chris Major said Thursday.

The hail cracked windshields, blew out rear windows and left vehicles with golf ball size dents.

Major said it may take two or three months to recover.

“I didn’t expect this,” he said.

It will be hard to replace them because cash is tight.”

To the north, water from heavy rain leaked into the Goldthwaite Welcome Center at 1219 Fisher St.

Goldthwaite Welcome Center. (Rosemond Crown)

Employees were cleaning up the center Thursday morning.

Hail also damaged several city vehicles, Goldthwaite’s city manager said.

The storm also caused some street damage, he said.

Street damage in Goldthwaite. (Rosemond Crown)

Officials are urging residents who sustained property damage to contact their insurance companies as soon as possible.

Large hail was also reported in neighboring Hamilton County.

A tornado warning was issued Wednesday night that included Hamilton and west central Bosque County after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a twister was spotted near Cranfills Gap, 13 miles west of Clifton.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.