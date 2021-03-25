Advertisement

Maine school shares online curriculum rooted in outdoors

A look at whether the model can make up for learning lost to the pandemic.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Bucksport High School’s Denise Michaud Smith learned to adapt her life science classes to an online experience. But she says nature’s big picture doesn’t neatly fit on a student’s screen.

“It’s much more difficult because they’re not using all of their senses,” Smith said. “You’re obviously not covering it as deeply as you would in a hands-on experience.”

Her school’s moved to hybrid classes, but that still limits classwork to the classroom.

150 miles down the Maine coast, a nature education center is trying to reconnect students with the outside world with another online class.

“The online is the starting point not the destination,” said Drew Dumsch from The Ecology School.

The Ecology School offers a web curriculum as seed for students before they see, touch, smell and ultimately learn in their backyard, local park, or forest. The lesson plans are a pandemic offshoot from the school’s usual student and teacher programming at their eco-friendly, no tech allowed campus.

“We really wanted to take that terrific work that’s been done in Maine for years and scale it nationally,” said Tara Carraro from Nestlé Waters North America.

Spokespeople for long-time partner Poland Springs said it’s a refreshing approach that can reach students around the world even after in-person visits resume.

“I think this is a pretty good opportunity for kids,” said Michaud Smith.

After doing her homework, Michaud Smith gave the curriculum high marks but did highlight two challenges. Digitally disadvantaged students won’t be able to connect online. In-person field trips may possible soon, but pandemic-strained budgets will likely need more time to recover.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators spent a second day at the rural home Wednesday.
Arrest leads to recovery of ‘tons’ of stolen items from rural Central Texas home
Daniel Porter's last official day is April 1. (City of Bellmead photo/file)
Local police chief unexpectedly retires
The Waco Fire Department sent a Hazmat team to Fairfield Wednesday morning to assist. (File)
Students moved from classrooms at local elementary school due to suspicious odor
Caleob Levalley is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man, woman charged after plastic bag placed over head of 4-year-old Central Texas child

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks to pool reporters at the White House on Sunday.
LIVE: Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold 1st news conference
Olive Garden
Workers at Olive Garden, related chains to get pay raise, bonus
The sale of the work is highly anticipated as it is one of the few paintings by the Dutch...
Rarely seen Van Gogh masterpiece goes under hammer in Paris
The DOBEY House brings together access to homeless resources from around the Waco community.
Center offers resources for homeless young Central Texas adults
There are plenty of adorable pups ready for adoption and foster homes at the humane society in...
Local animal shelter fills up after February storm