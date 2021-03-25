Advertisement

Mission Waco: food truck that served as ‘incredible resource’ stolen

Mission Waco shared these photos on its Facebook page. The organization said the pickup seen in the photo was involved in the theft of its food truck.(Mission Waco)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Mission Waco, a religious organization that helps the less fortunate in Central Texas, said in a Facebook post that its Urban Edibles food truck was stolen early Sunday morning.

The organization shared photos on social media of a Dodge RAM pickup it claims drove away with the food truck.

Mission Waco described the stolen food truck as an “incredible resource” that allowed it to host “community gatherings, weddings, and all kinds of other events.”

More importantly, the organization said, the food truck “served as a way to provide jobs and job training to teenagers and adults.”

“Please share and be on the lookout for the Dodge pickup who took away our incredible resource,” the organization said.

“It was locked in multiple ways yet still didn’t stand a chance to this determined thief.”

Mission Waco is located at 1315 N. 15th Street in Waco, Texas.

Posted by Mission Waco on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

