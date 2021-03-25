Nolanville: City has telehealth booth, now it needs some volunteers

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX)-- The city of Nolanville partnered with Texas A&M University to bring a telehealth booth to the small town.

But now city leaders say they are still looking for healthcare volunteers to run it.

Nolanville’s city manager said the city has spent about $10,000 outfitting the booth with technology equipment to make it useable.

The Endeavr booth has a web cam, a blood pressure machine, a scale. and a large monitor through which patients can speak to a healthcare worker.

The booth sits in the Nolanville Police Department building and has been there for about two months as the trial phase continues.

“the idea is that we are trying to make healthcare accessible to everyone,” said Nancy Manoj, a volunteer from Texas A&M who appears virtually on the monitor to do patient intake.

Because there are currently a limited number of healthcare volunteers operating the booth, patients can only meet with a doctor on Mondays and Wednesdays.

“We would love to have a broader spectrum of doctors,” said Nolanville Police Chief Michael Hatton.

“We’re also looking for hospice nurses and home health, even nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants. We’re looking for anybody who’d want to volunteer an hour or two hours of their time,” Hatton said.

City leaders say they’re even considering an expansion to provide mental health services.

“For our mentally ill patients when we encounter them on the streets some just don’t want to go to the hospital. It’s a taboo for them and we would rather not take them to jail, and we can have them meet with a psychologist that’s better for them,” Chief Hatton said.

They’re also considering a partnership with the Veterans Affairs Crisis line to provide video visits to veterans experiencing psychological crises.

The telemedicine booth is open Monday through Friday from 9a.m. until 4 p.m. and is free to use for anyone with or without insurance.

The booth comes with an accompanying telehealth van that provides the same video visit services on wheels.

The van can be used to visit with a doctor or can be used to transport residents to and from doctors’ appointments.

Residents living within 20 miles of the Nolanville city hall building are eligible to use the van.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.