Restaurant Report Card for March 25, 2021

(KWTX) - Cheddar’s Casual Cafe at 4208 Franklin Ave. in Waco got a 93 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, the boiled eggs and sliced tomatoes were not kept cool enough, and neither was the ranch dressing.

Also, there was no water accessible in the bar area.

The restaurant had to be re-inspected.

Eagles Landing Restaurant & Grill at 111 West 3rd St. in Bruceville-Eddy got a 93 on a recent inspection.

The health department worker noted there was a black substance inside the ice machine.

There was no hot water, and the gas water heater was leaking and had to be shut off.

Neither the soap dispenser nor the paper towel dispenser was working.

The restaurant elected to shut down and had to be re-inspected.

Just in time for the warmer weather, Bahama Buck’s at 5201 Bosque Blvd. in Waco got a 93 on a recent inspection.

According to the inspector, Pine Sol was stored on a table with bananas and liquid flavoring.

The hot water temperature was not consistent in the entire building.

The fridge and freezers needed to be cleaned out and the floors were sticky.

The restaurant had to be re-inspected.

Bub’s BBQ at 1820 Avenue D in Moody got a 92 on a recent inspection.

The last food inspection report was not posted as required, according to the health worker, and there were no paper towels at two handwashing sinks.

A spray bottle of cleaner was not labeled.

Crawfish Express at 177 FM 2483 in Belton is this week’s Clean Plate Award Winner.

Mud bugs is what they call them down in the bayou.

Here, customers call them just plain good.

You can get those critters along with crab legs, shrimp, and lobster tails.

Why don’t you grab a side of dirty rice and boudin while you’re there.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.