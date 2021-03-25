Sexual assault in the military takes center stage in Senate hearing

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In a hearing Wednesday afternoon that was at times heated, members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services questioned witnesses on what is behind the growing number of sexual assault cases in the military.

“Every general or commander that has come in front of this body for the past 10 years has told us, ‘We got this, ‘ma’am. We’ve got this,’” said U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York.

“Well, the truth is, they don’t have it,” she said.

Gillibrand’s Military Justice Improvement Act was a focal point of the hearing.

It proposes transferring the decision of whether to prosecute serious crimes like sexual assault from commanding officers to certain independent military prosecutors with criminal justice experience.

Natalie Khawam, the attorney for the family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, testified in support of the bill.

“In the civilian world, when somebody gets sexually harassed or sexually assaulted, you don’t go to your boss and ask him to investigate it and decide whether this is a crime or this was sexual assault,” Khawam told KWTX after the hearing.

“You go to the EEOC; you go to the prosecutor,” she said.

The bill has mustered bipartisan support, including from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

“If it’s over a year’s confinement as the maximum possible confinement, it should be on the criminal side of the line handled by lawyers outside of the chain of command,” Eugene Fidell, a military legal expert, said at the hearing.

“And if it’s below that point . . . it should be dealt with as a disciplinary matter,” he said.

Others said the Military Justice Improvement Act is not necessary.

“Slicing a considerable portion of discipline to non-commanders undercuts the unity of command and undermines good order and discipline,” Ret. Col. Lawrence Morris said at the hearing.

