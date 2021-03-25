Advertisement

Sexual assault in the military takes center stage in Senate hearing

In December, independent investigators published their findings of an environment at Fort Hood...
In December, independent investigators published their findings of an environment at Fort Hood that is "permissive" of sexual harassment and assault.(Eric Franklin)
By Matt Zdun
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In a hearing Wednesday afternoon that was at times heated, members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services questioned witnesses on what is behind the growing number of sexual assault cases in the military.

“Every general or commander that has come in front of this body for the past 10 years has told us, ‘We got this, ‘ma’am. We’ve got this,’” said U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York.

“Well, the truth is, they don’t have it,” she said.

Gillibrand’s Military Justice Improvement Act was a focal point of the hearing.

It proposes transferring the decision of whether to prosecute serious crimes like sexual assault from commanding officers to certain independent military prosecutors with criminal justice experience.

Natalie Khawam, the attorney for the family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, testified in support of the bill.

“In the civilian world, when somebody gets sexually harassed or sexually assaulted, you don’t go to your boss and ask him to investigate it and decide whether this is a crime or this was sexual assault,” Khawam told KWTX after the hearing.

“You go to the EEOC; you go to the prosecutor,” she said.

The bill has mustered bipartisan support, including from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

“If it’s over a year’s confinement as the maximum possible confinement, it should be on the criminal side of the line handled by lawyers outside of the chain of command,” Eugene Fidell, a military legal expert, said at the hearing.

“And if it’s below that point . . . it should be dealt with as a disciplinary matter,” he said.

Others said the Military Justice Improvement Act is not necessary.

“Slicing a considerable portion of discipline to non-commanders undercuts the unity of command and undermines good order and discipline,” Ret. Col. Lawrence Morris said at the hearing.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators spent a second day at the rural home Wednesday.
Arrest leads to recovery of ‘tons’ of stolen items from rural Central Texas home
Caleob Levalley is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man, woman charged after plastic bag placed over head of 4-year-old Central Texas child
The Whitney ISD advised parents of a “possible threat” Tuesday.
Area school district reports ‘possible threat’
Daniel Porter's last official day is April 1. (City of Bellmead photo/file)
Local police chief unexpectedly retires
The Waco Fire Department sent a Hazmat team to Fairfield Wednesday morning to assist. (File)
Students moved from classrooms at local elementary school due to suspicious odor

Latest News

Tornado Watch extended and expanded until 4am
Tornado Watch Expanded & Extended until 4am
With the Senate Armed Services holding a hearing on sexual assault and harassment in the...
Fort Hood: Former soldier shares sexual harassment experience
Mission Waco shared these photos on its Facebook page. The organization said the pickup seen...
Mission Waco: food truck that served as ‘incredible resource’ stolen
Central Texas woman
Central Texas woman who doesn’t ‘need easy’ gets some help from her friends