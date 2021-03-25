Advertisement

Stabbing sends man to local hospital

A disturbance early Thursday afternoon at a Temple apartment building led to a stabbing that...
A disturbance early Thursday afternoon at a Temple apartment building led to a stabbing that sent a man to a local hospital. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A disturbance early Thursday afternoon a Temple apartment building led to a stabbing that sent a man to a local hospital.

Officers responded to the disturbance just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Frances Graham Hall Apartments building at 100 North 7th St.

The victim, who wasn’t identified, was taken to Scott & White Medical Center with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a suspect nearby.

Further details weren’t immediately provided.

