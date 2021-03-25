Stabbing sends man to local hospital
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A disturbance early Thursday afternoon a Temple apartment building led to a stabbing that sent a man to a local hospital.
Officers responded to the disturbance just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Frances Graham Hall Apartments building at 100 North 7th St.
The victim, who wasn’t identified, was taken to Scott & White Medical Center with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers arrested a suspect nearby.
Further details weren’t immediately provided.
