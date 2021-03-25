Texas winter storm death toll nearly doubles; 7 died in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas officials Thursday raised the death toll from February’s winter storm and blackouts to at least 111 people, nearly double the state’s initial tally following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

The Department of State Health Services reported two deaths in Hill County and one each in Freestone, Leon, Limestone, McLennan and San Saba counties.

Most of the deaths are associated with hypothermia, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The number could continue to rise as officials link more deaths to the storm that knocked out power to more than 4 million customers in Texas.

Many homes went without power or drinkable water for days after subfreezing temperatures, failing power plants and record demand for heat pushed Texas’ electric grid to the breaking point.

Texas officials had put the initial tally of deaths at 57 but warned it would increase.

DEATHS BY COUNTY

Aransas 1

Armstrong 1

Bandera 1

Bexar 4

Brazoria 1

Cass 1

Clay 1

Coleman 2

Collin 2

Dallas 3

Ector 1

Ellis 2

Fayette 1

Fort Bend 3

Freestone 1

Frio 1

Galveston 6

Grayson 1

Hale 1

Harris 31

Henderson 2

Hill 2

Hopkins 1

Hunt 1

Kaufman 1

Kendall 1

Kerr 1

Lamar 1

Lavaca 2

Lee 1

Leon 1

Limestone 1

McLennan 1

Montgomery 2

Pecos 1

Rusk 1

San Saba 1

Schleicher 1

Sutton 1

Taylor 6

Travis 9

Trinity 1

Uvalde 1

Webb 1

Wharton 1

Wichita 2

Williamson 2

Total 111

(Texas DSHS)

