Texas winter storm death toll nearly doubles; 7 died in Central Texas

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021 file photo, Ricki Mills looks out from her home as she waits for a...
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021 file photo, Ricki Mills looks out from her home as she waits for a fire hydrant to be turned to get water, in Dallas. The single mother had her apartment flooded last week by a pipe that burst during the record winter cold and was waiting for repairs to restore water to the apartment complex.(AP Photo/LM Otero File)
Staff
Mar. 25, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas officials Thursday raised the death toll from February’s winter storm and blackouts to at least 111 people, nearly double the state’s initial tally following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

The Department of State Health Services reported two deaths in Hill County and one each in Freestone, Leon, Limestone, McLennan and San Saba counties.

Most of the deaths are associated with hypothermia, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The number could continue to rise as officials link more deaths to the storm that knocked out power to more than 4 million customers in Texas.

Many homes went without power or drinkable water for days after subfreezing temperatures, failing power plants and record demand for heat pushed Texas’ electric grid to the breaking point.

Texas officials had put the initial tally of deaths at 57 but warned it would increase.

DEATHS BY COUNTY

Aransas 1

Armstrong 1

Bandera 1

Bexar 4

Brazoria 1

Cass 1

Clay 1

Coleman 2

Collin 2

Dallas 3

Ector 1

Ellis 2

Fayette 1

Fort Bend 3

Freestone 1

Frio 1

Galveston 6

Grayson 1

Hale 1

Harris 31

Henderson 2

Hill 2

Hopkins 1

Hunt 1

Kaufman 1

Kendall 1

Kerr 1

Lamar 1

Lavaca 2

Lee 1

Leon 1

Limestone 1

McLennan 1

Montgomery 2

Pecos 1

Rusk 1

San Saba 1

Schleicher 1

Sutton 1

Taylor 6

Travis 9

Trinity 1

Uvalde 1

Webb 1

Wharton 1

Wichita 2

Williamson 2

Total 111

(Texas DSHS)

