Wreck causing delays on SB I-35 near Temple
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are asking drivers to avoid southbound I-35 after a single vehicle crash near the Nugent Avenue exit.
According to a Facebook post from TPD, a single vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler is causing delays. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.
A viewer sent a photo of the crash to KWTX, and it shows an Amazon prime truck sitting across several travel lanes.
There is no word on if there are any injuries or when the road will be cleared.
