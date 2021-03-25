Advertisement

Wreck causing delays on SB I-35 near Temple

Temple Police say a single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer is causing delays on I-35....
Temple Police say a single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer is causing delays on I-35. Photo submitted by Taina Maya(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are asking drivers to avoid southbound I-35 after a single vehicle crash near the Nugent Avenue exit.

According to a Facebook post from TPD, a single vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler is causing delays. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

A viewer sent a photo of the crash to KWTX, and it shows an Amazon prime truck sitting across several travel lanes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries or when the road will be cleared.

ALERT: A single vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler has caused traffic delays on southbound I-35 near mile marker 302. Drivers should use alternate routes.

Posted by Temple Police Department on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators spent a second day at the rural home Wednesday.
Arrest leads to recovery of ‘tons’ of stolen items from rural Central Texas home
Daniel Porter's last official day is April 1. (City of Bellmead photo/file)
Local police chief unexpectedly retires
The Waco Fire Department sent a Hazmat team to Fairfield Wednesday morning to assist. (File)
Students moved from classrooms at local elementary school due to suspicious odor
Caleob Levalley is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man, woman charged after plastic bag placed over head of 4-year-old Central Texas child

Latest News

With the Senate Armed Services holding a hearing on sexual assault and harassment in the...
Fort Hood: Former soldier shares sexual harassment experience
The DOBEY Center brings together resources to help young adults struggling with homelessness.
DOBEY Center ready to help young adults in community
Sexual assault in the military takes center stage in Senate hearing
Sexual Assault in the Military Senate Hearing
With the Senate Armed Services holding a hearing on sexual assault and harassment in the...
Fort Hood: Former soldier shares sexual harassment experience