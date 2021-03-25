Wreck causing delays on SB I-35 near Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are asking drivers to avoid southbound I-35 after a single vehicle crash near the Nugent Avenue exit.

According to a Facebook post from TPD, a single vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler is causing delays. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

A viewer sent a photo of the crash to KWTX, and it shows an Amazon prime truck sitting across several travel lanes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries or when the road will be cleared.

ALERT: A single vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler has caused traffic delays on southbound I-35 near mile marker 302. Drivers should use alternate routes. Posted by Temple Police Department on Thursday, March 25, 2021

