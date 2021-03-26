Advertisement

400+ charged with COVID relief theft

More than 400 people have been charged with crimes related to theft of COVID relief funds.
More than 400 people have been charged with crimes related to theft of COVID relief funds.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hundreds of people are facing charges for crimes related to theft from federal COVID relief programs, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Prosecutors have accused 474 people of breaking the law after investigators identified more than half a billion dollars taken from relief programs using fraud.

Also charged are 120 people who prosecutors say targeted the paycheck protection program.

Another 140 people have been accused of unemployment insurance fraud since the start of the pandemic.

Justice officials are bracing for another wave in attempted fraud cases with the rollout of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hail damaged more than 30 vehicles at one Goldthwaite dealership.
Golf ball size hail causes damage in one Central Texas town, tornadoes confirmed in 2 area counties
Temple Police say a single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer is causing delays on I-35....
Wreck involving Amazon truck backs up I-35 traffic in Central Texas
Police were investigating Friday after a shooting at a South Waco park that left a teenager...
Teenager seriously injured in shooting at local park
Yvonne Nicole Perez, 17, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Alert issued for missing Texas teenager believed to be at risk
A Central Texas man who was critically injured when his motorcycle collided with a pickup whose...
Central Texas man injured in motorcycle-pickup collision dies

Latest News

Authorities were searching Friday for three suspects who fled following a police chase after...
Local officers find pot, cash, guns and arrest 1 after chase; 4 suspects remain at large
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead
FILE - In this April 30, 2014, file photo, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry poses...
Pulitzer Prize-winning Texas author Larry McMurtry dies at 84
FILE- In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in...
Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims
Fort Worth ISD Trustees voted in September 2019 to terminate the employment of Georgia Clark.
Termination of Texas teacher who asked that students be deported is upheld