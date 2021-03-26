Advertisement

After a year apart, Central Texas girl finally gets to hug her ‘Popo’ again

After more than a year apart, a Central Texas girl named Payton was finally able to hug her beloved grandfather David Cantu.(Demetria Cantu)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
McGregor, Texas (KWTX) - After more than a year apart, a Central Texas girl named Payton was finally able to hug her beloved grandfather David Cantu.

The girl’s mother shared the news with KWTX on Friday.

David Cantu is currently at Westview Manor in McGregor.

“Finally, after a year, my daughter, Payton was able to hug her Popo again,” said Demetria Cantu.

“This is the best medicine for anyone in a nursing facility!”

David Cantu suffered a stroke three years ago. In November 2020, he contracted COVID-19.

“It was very bad, but he survived that as well,” said Demetria Cantu.

“Today was such a happy occasion with tears of joy day! I wanted to share this picture.”

Although his speech was debilitated by the stroke, David was able to mutter, “Oh my God. Oh my God!” when Payton hugged him, mother said.

