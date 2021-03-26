Classroom Champions: Goldthwaite’s Taylor Rountree

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Taylor Rountree is known for stepping up in big moments.

Goldthwaite fans saw it many times on the basketball court, but it doesn’t stop when she leaves the gym.

Taylor answers the call in her community as well, like when her town’s youth Bible Camp was canceled last year.

Taylor remembers, “I still wanted to be a part of something that Summer for the younger kids, so I organized a basketball sports camp that was Christ centered.”

Taylor is a role model for kids of all ages, something that was clear to one of her coaches, Ashley Spradley, during a bus ride to a Jr. High Track meet.

Coach Spradley tells me, “I was listening to our younger kids talk about how they wanted to be like Taylor.”

So, what does it mean to “be like Taylor”?

In her own words: “Just being the same person no matter where you are, whether it’s on the court, in the classroom, at church, or in the community.”

Taylor is incredibly positive. She smiled through an ankle injury that cut her senior season short, and has helped spread smiles to her younger sister, Logyn, who is recovering from her second ACL tear in two years.

Coach Spradley explains, “It’s hard to be in a bad mood when you’re around Taylor Rountree. If you are in a bad mood, she is quick to get you out of it.”

Along with being a basketball star and outstanding citizen, Taylor is a leader on Student Council, National Honor Society, FFA, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, while earning a 4.0 and being named the school’s valedictorian.

“Not going to lie, I’m really busy all the time, but I love it. I’d rather be super busy than not have much to do,” laughs Taylor.

Taylor plans to attend Texas A&M next year and hopes to eventually have a career where she can help others and make a difference.

