Clouds, humidity, and small rain chance back on Saturday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Our Friday has been great, weather-wise and tonight will stay nice. We do however start to see some minor changes ahead of our next cold front that will impact our weekend forecast. Tonight southeast winds are back and will aid in pulling in more moisture and cloud cover for us. Increasing clouds leads to a cloudy, gray, more humid start to Saturday. It’s cool but not chilly tomorrow morning with lows in the upper 50s/low 60s. With the extra moisture in the air, there could be some drizzle to start the day and maybe even a few areas of lower visibility (patchy fog) in the morning.

Rain chances are fairly minimal for Saturday and go down throughout the day. There is a slight chance for some strong/severe storms tomorrow but the best chance for that will be at the northeast corner of the state. The afternoon will likely give us some breaks in the clouds, especially west of I-35, and highs will be around 80 degrees.

Cold front comes overnight into Sunday and that will cool us off for Sunday with highs only in the low 70s and breezy NE winds. The front stalls to our south and we might see rain chances on Sunday too.

We have a small rain chance back for the last day of the month, Wednesday, as another cold front moves in. The end of next week looks cooler than the start of it, with highs only in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

