COVID-19: 10 million total vaccine doses administered statewide, 250,000 in Central Texas

(KWTX) - The total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered stateside rose to more than 10 million Friday while the total administered in Central Texas topped 250,000, but just 14.2% of eligible Texas residents and just 12% of eligible Central Texas residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

“Hitting 10 million vaccines today is a major accomplishment in our state’s continued fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday.

“As more vaccines become available and eligibility opens to all Texans, I urge Texans who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine to sign up to help us keep our communities safe,” he said.

Starting Monday all adults in the state are eligible for vaccination, but the Texas Department of State Health Services continues to make the state’s seniors a priority.

“As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, such as older adults,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

DSHS is directing providers to prioritize residents who are 80 or older, regardless of whether they have appointments.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, working with the Texas Employee Retirement System, the Texas Teachers Retirement System, AARP, and Medicare health plans, will launch a direct outreach effort next week to ensure unvaccinated seniors in the state can get vaccinated.

Bell County health officials plan to open the Bell County Expo Center vaccination site next Tuesday and Wednesday. Appointments were posted on the county’s new schedule site Friday morning.

“With the state opening eligibility, we recognize that there is a large demand for first doses,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “Our goal is to vaccinate 1,500 each of those days.”

Officials plan to open the Expo site again in late April to administer second doses.

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is already offering the COVID19 vaccine to veterans of all ages. Appointments aren’t necessary, but veterans must bring their VA IDs to prove they’re enrolled in the VA health care system.

At least 251,344 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking. As of Friday, 21.7% of all residents 16 and older had received a first dose, an increase of 15,000 since March 19, and 12% were fully vaccinated, an increase of more than 9,700 in the past seven days.

Statewide 6,810,726 or 28% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 3,482,345 or 14,2% of residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

Data Friday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County 49,202 residents, or 18% of those 16 and older had received the first dose, an increase of 3,628 in the past seven days, and 27,354 or 10% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated, an increase of 1,750 since March 19.

In McLennan County, 50,230 residents, or 25% of those 16 and older have received one dose, an increase of 5,581 in the past seven days, and 28,884 or 14.4% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated, an increase of 3,555.

In Bosque County, 30.5% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 14.4% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 14% have received one and 8.5% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 21.8% have received one and 13.8% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 19% have received one dose and 8% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 36.6% have received one dose and 20.7% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 26.8% have received one dose and 14.1% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 19% have received one dose and 10% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 21% have received one dose and 8.9% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 19.3% have received one dose and 8.4% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 27% have received one dose and 12% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 33% have received one dose and 17.8% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 31.8% have received one dose and 19.2% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 24.9% have received one and 12.9% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 17.2% have received one dose and 6.7% are fully vaccinated.

Hub providers in Central Texas include the Bell County Public Health District, Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, the Waco-McLennan County Health District, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District,

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas since the start of the pandemic rose to 75,415 Friday, an increase of 85, and the regional death toll rose by one, according to state data.

COVID-19 has now claimed as many as 1,606 lives in Central Texas, but according to DSHS data Friday, the regional death toll was 1,586 including 394 Bell County residents, 14 fewer than the local count of 408; 33 Bosque County residents; 83 Coryell County residents; 29 Falls County residents; 48 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 104 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 41 Leon County residents; 71 Limestone County residents; 461 McLennan County residents, 14 more than the local count of 447; 45 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 136 Navarro County residents, six fewer than the local count of 142; 39 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 118 to 46,986 Friday.

DSHS reported 4,584 additional confirmed cases of the virus Friday, 2,239 of them new, raising the statewide total to 2,381,859.

Of the total, 97,349 cases were active Friday, at least 2,614,544 residents have recovered and 3,415 were hospitalized, five more than on Thursday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 45 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 5% all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

At least 36 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 9% of all hospitalizations and filling about 6% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate Friday was 5.43% Friday, down from 5.68% on Thursday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has updated its long-term care facility visitation rules expanding visitation statewide. Fully vaccinated residents of nursing facilities are now allowed to visit in-person with family members and friends provided proper safeguards are in place including the use of face masks.

The new rules not only allow close personal contact for fully vaccinated residents, but also outdoor visitation at all facilities, even those with COVID-19 outbreaks.

As many as two essential caregivers may visit any resident, including those at or near the end of life, regardless of COVID-19 status, and all visitation is without time limits.

Nursing facilities no longer need to monitor visits or escort visitors or limit indoor visitation to areas with barriers or booths.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported 43 additional cases of the virus Friday, increasing the county’s total to 21,331.

Of the total, 264 cases were active Friday and 20,659 residents have recovered.

The county’s death toll remained unchanged at 408, according to local data.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 21,395 total cases and 394 deaths, an increase of one.

COVID-19 testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Wednesday at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. in Nolanville.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday showed six active cases and a total of 345 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Friday showed no active cases and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed three cases involving students and five cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,616 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 784 involving students and 832 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed two cases across two campuses Friday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed five cases across four campuses.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 41 additional cases of the virus Friday, pushing the count’s total to 25,991.

Of the total, 180 cases were active Friday, 25,364 patients have recovered and 31 were hospitalized, four of them on ventilators.

The county’s death toll remained unchanged at 447, according to local data.

State data showed 461 deaths.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 111 active cases Friday, 96 involving students, five involving faculty members and 11 involving staff members. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,594 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 60 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Friday showed two cases involving students, and a cumulative total of 349 cases, 268 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Friday showed eight active case and 273 cases involving students, 289 involving staff and 17 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020. Five of the active cases were at Waco High School.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed four cases across three campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Friday showed one case involving a student at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed one case at Mart High School and eight cases at Mart Elementary.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed one case at Isbill Junior High Friday.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,738 confirmed cases Friday, an increase of 26, and 253 probable cases.

State data showed 6,828 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 83 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed three cases across three campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed no active cases.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported five cases involving employees Friday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 76 inmates were restricted; five cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; 14 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; six cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit; three cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where one inmate was isolated, and one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 29 inmates were restricted and one was isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,837confirmed and 182 probable cases Friday.

State data showed 1,988 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 29 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,089 confirmed and 588 probable cases Friday.

At least 2,581 patients have recovered and 71 have died, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,401 confirmed and 2,222 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, 5,449 patients have recovered.

State data showed 136 deaths.

Local data showed 142 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,333 confirmed and 298 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,571 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,060 confirmed and 742 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 1,727 patients have recovered and 48 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported four cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 703 confirmed and 51 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 723 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Friday had 3,706 confirmed cases and 676 probable cases. At least 4,221 patients have recovered and 104 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Friday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Friday showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Elementary and one involving an employee and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate.

Lampasas County had 1,765 confirmed and 328 probable cases Friday. At least 2,035 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,243 confirmed and 338 probable cases Friday. At least 1,516 patients have recovered, and 41 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,381 confirmed and 1,049 probable cases Friday. At least 2,418 patients have recovered and 45 have died, according to state data.

Mills County had 588 confirmed and 59 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 617 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,645 confirmed cases Friday and 408 probable cases. At least 1,984 patients have recovered and 39 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 540 confirmed cases Friday and 255 probable cases. At least 782 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

