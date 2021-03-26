Advertisement

Driver crashes into College Station bank building

Only one of the front-facing columns was damaged in the accident
Car crashes into building in College Station
Car crashes into building in College Station(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 26, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No one was injured when a car crashed into a bank on University Drive in College Station Friday morning.

College Station police said the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. The car crashed into a column at the front of the building, according to police.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

