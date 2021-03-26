Advertisement

FBI office in Dallas arrests 20th suspect in connection to Capitol attack

David Lee Judd
David Lee Judd(Source: FBI)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI Dallas Field Office said it made its 20th arrest related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

David Lee Judd, of Carrollton, Texas, was arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in the riot.

He faces charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers of employees and civil disorder.

The FBI Dallas Field Office, which covers the top half of Texas from west to east, said it’s continuing to search for the suspects.

“The subjects are alleged to have committed a range of violations that include trespassing on federal property and committing assault on law enforcement officers. They have lived and functioned in the mainstream of our communities and all spurred public outrage by their actions,” FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said in a statement.

The Department of Justice has a page dedicated to U.S. Capitol riot investigation on its website.

