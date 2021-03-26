H-E-B to open stores in Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B on Friday announced plans to open grocery stores in Frisco and Plano in the fall of 2022.

H-E-B will open a store in Frisco at the northeast corner of Legacy Dr. and Main St.

The store in Plano will be located at the southwest corner of Preston Rd. and Spring Creek Parkway.

“This is an exciting day as we share plans to expand our presence in the DFW market with the introduction of H-E-B, our flagship banner, to our growing network of stores,” said H-E-B President of the Central Market Division Stephen Butt.

“Our two new stores will feature the best of H-E-B with products and services our customers have come to love and expect. We are committed to ensuring these stores are a meaningful addition to the Frisco and Plano communities,” said H-E-B Executive Vice President in the North West Food/Drug Division Juan-Carlos Rück.

H-E-B is one of the largest private employers in the state of Texas with more than 137,000 employees.

The San Antonio-based grocer is also one of the largest privately held companies in Texas with $32 billion in annual sales and more than 420 stores across Texas and Mexico.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.