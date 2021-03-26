Advertisement

Live long in sculpture: 20-foot art planned for Spock symbol

The stainless steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, will be placed in front of the...
The stainless steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, will be placed in front of the Museum of Science in Boston.(Source: Boston Museum of Science)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The Museum of Science in Boston is paying tribute to city native Leonard Nimoy with a 20-foot sculpture shaped like Mr. Spock’s split-fingered “live long and prosper” hand gesture, the museum and the late “Star Trek” actor’s family announced Friday.

The stainless steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, will be placed in front of the museum. The announcement was made on the same day former Mayor Marty Walsh proclaimed Leonard Nimoy Day in the city.

“The ‘live long and prosper’ symbol represents a message that my dad believed so strongly in,” his daughter, Julie Nimoy, said in a statement. “My dad always loved Boston and he would be honored knowing that the Museum of Science would be the permanent home to this memorial. The sculpture not only depicts one of the world’s most recognized and loved gestures for peace, tolerance, and diversity, but it will also be a beautiful tribute to my dad’s life and legacy.”

Nimoy, born in the West End just blocks from the museum, had a 60-year Hollywood career as an actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist and photographer. He died in 2015 at age 83.

The idea for the half-human, half-Vulcan’s hand gesture originated from Nimoy himself, who was inspired by an ancient blessing he saw in his synagogue as a youth, the museum said.

“He lifted our aspirations and hopes through his commitment to science, intellectual curiosity, generosity, and, yes, logic,” museum President Tim Ritche said in a statement. “He reminded us about the best part of humanity and gave us a vision for building a society based on reason and tolerance.”

Finalization of the site plan, fundraising and construction is underway.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hail damaged more than 30 vehicles at one Goldthwaite dealership.
Golf ball size hail causes damage in one Central Texas town, tornadoes confirmed in 2 area counties
Temple Police say a single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer is causing delays on I-35....
Wreck involving Amazon truck backs up I-35 traffic in Central Texas
Police were investigating Friday after a shooting at a South Waco park that left a teenager...
Teenager seriously injured in shooting at local park
Yvonne Nicole Perez, 17, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Alert issued for missing Texas teenager believed to be at risk
A Central Texas man who was critically injured when his motorcycle collided with a pickup whose...
Central Texas man injured in motorcycle-pickup collision dies

Latest News

Authorities were searching Friday for three suspects who fled following a police chase after...
Local officers find pot, cash, guns and arrest 1 after chase; 4 suspects remain at large
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead
FILE - In this April 30, 2014, file photo, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry poses...
Pulitzer Prize-winning Texas author Larry McMurtry dies at 84
FILE- In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in...
Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims
Fort Worth ISD Trustees voted in September 2019 to terminate the employment of Georgia Clark.
Termination of Texas teacher who asked that students be deported is upheld