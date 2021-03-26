Advertisement

Local officers find pot, cash, guns and arrest 1 after chase; 4 suspects remain at large

Authorities were searching Friday for three suspects who fled following a police chase after which officers recovered marijuana, cash, guns and arrested one.(Lacy Lakeview Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) – Lacy Lakeview authorities were searching Friday for three suspects who fled following a police chase after which officers recovered marijuana, cash, four guns and arrested one.

Lacy Lakeview officers who responded to assist another agency Thursday night after a report of gunfire spotted the suspects’ vehicle and attempted to pull it over.

The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued that ended abruptly when the vehicle stopped and the four occupants got out and ran.

Officers caught one of the four.

The other three escaped.

Investigators were asking for the public’s help Friday in finding them.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact Lacy Lakeview police at (254) 799-2479 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP.

Officers from Bellmead, TSTC and Waco and McLennan County deputies were also involved in the arrest.

