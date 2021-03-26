Mostly dry weekend but we may need to dodge some drops

You’re going to absolutely love the weather we’re going to experience today with sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures, but we’re expecting changing weather conditions this weekend thanks to an arriving cold front. Before we get to the changes, you’ll want to know about Friday’s phenomenal forecast. Morning temperatures will be on the cool side as we begin the day in the upper 40s and low 50s but we’re expecting a bunch of sunshine and a southerly breeze to boost midday temperatures to near 70° before late-day highs climb near 80°! Sunshine stays present throughout the entire day but clouds are expected to march in tonight and humidity returns. We’ll likely see the clouds approach around midnight so your Friday evening plans should be good to go. The extra clouds and humidity will cushion the overnight falling temperatures and we’ll begin the day Saturday with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s potentially with a few isolated showers around too.

Moisture and cloud cover returning tonight is all thanks to our next arriving cold front which is currently slated to move through Saturday night. The morning showers, if they form, should dissipate by 11 AM but mostly cloudy skies should stick around nearly all day long. Some peeks of afternoon sunshine are possible but highs should still climb close to 80° even without sunshine. Isolated pop-up showers or non-severe storms could form Saturday afternoon however afternoon rain chances are only between 20% and 30% and most should stay dry. Rain chances will stay near 30% overnight as our cold front arrives. A few isolated to scattered showers and non-severe storms may again pop-up, most likely between 10 PM and around 2 AM, but not everyone will see rain. Saturday night’s front should clear most of the area by daybreak Sunday dropping morning temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s. Sunday’s front will do either stall about a hundred miles or so to our south which would give cities and towns near Highway 190 a chance for some scattered light rain during the day or the front will continue to march into South Texas and give us partly cloudy skies and dry weather. Since it’s just a bit too early to determine exactly where the front will stall, Sunday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain. Don’t be surprised though if the entire area stays completely dry! Temperatures will be noticeably cooler Sunday too as we only reach the upper 60s and low 70s late in the afternoon.

