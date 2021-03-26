Advertisement

New problems arise for crop storage as planet gets warmer

Climate change is posing new challenges for crop storage. (Pexels Photo)
Climate change is posing new challenges for crop storage. (Pexels Photo)(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MECOSTA, Mich. (AP) - Climate change is posing new challenges for crop storage, a part of agriculture that’s often overlooked.

Michigan produces more potatoes for chips than any other state because its outdoor air is usually cool enough to store them for months.

But temperatures have edged upward in recent decades.

Mecosta County grower Brian Sackett has bought several refrigeration units to supplement the ventilation fans on his operation.

Scientists say there will be fewer days this century when potatoes and other crops such as apples and peanuts can be stored long-term without refrigeration.

That may boost costs for consumers, as well as producers.

