Nine-year-old dies while attempting to cross into U.S.

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A nine-year-old trying to cross into the U.S. dies near Eagle Pass.

According to Border Patrol, on Mar. 20, agents with the Del Rio Sector’s Marine Unit were called out to assist three individuals stranded on an island on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande.

Agents found the group and immediately rendered aid.

Two of the three migrants regained consciousness -- a mother from Guatemala and her three-year-old child from Mexico.

However, the third individual was a nine-year-old from Mexico did not respond to life-saving efforts.

Agents transferred care to the Eagle Pass Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Services.

The child remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead by medical professionals.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.