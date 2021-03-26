Police chief: Local officers’ use of force in October arrest wasn’t excessive

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - An internal affairs investigation shows Temple officers who used a Taser to “drive stun” a suspect during an October 2020 arrest did not use excessive or improper force, Temple police Chief Shawn Reynolds announced Friday, but one officer was ordered to undergo “shift-level counseling…due to the use of improper language.”

“After thoroughly reviewing the evidence, I have determined that officers’ use of force in this incident was appropriate and warranted,” Reynolds said.

Kenneth Earl Wright, 55, was “drive-stunned” on Oct. 1, 2020 in an incident and was treated for a neck fracture, although it’s not clear whether it was a result of the officer’s use of the Taser.

A drive-stun involves direct application of a Taser without cartridges.

The review revealed an inconsistency between the Temple Police Department’s Taser policy and the training officers undergo in the use of a Taser.

The policy does not provide for the use of Tasers in drive stun mode, but officers are trained to use them that way.

Reynolds has amended the policy “to provide for the appropriate use of the drive stun technique consistent with the training TPD officers receive,” police said.

“This was not a criminal investigation into the officers’ actions, but rather an administrative review to determine if any policies or procedures were violated,” Reynolds said.

The incident happened at around 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2020 in the 700 block of North 20th Street after Officer Michael Sapp approached Wright who was sitting in a vehicle.

Sapp learned Wright had four outstanding misdemeanor warrants for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of a dangerous drug and theft, police said.

Officer Zachary Quick arrived at the scene several minutes later as Sapp attempted to detain Wright, who, police say, resisted.

Wright asked Sapp if he was under arrest and Sapp said he was going to be detained, but Wright attempted to run as Sapp reached for his arm, police said.

The officers were able to “take him to the ground,” police said, but Wright “continued to resist arrest while on the ground and was drive-stunned with an officer’s Taser, after which he complied,” police said.

One of the officer’s body cameras fell off during the struggle, but the audio was recorded, police said.

“Officer Sapp and the subject ended up in a head-to-head position. Officer Sapp used an under hook of the subject’s upper body in an attempt to get the subject fully onto the ground. During this maneuver, Officer Sapp placed his chest on top of the subject’s back and his arms under the subject’s arms. The subject forcefully bucked his head upward into Officer Sapp’s stomach and chest area repeatedly, continuing to ignore both officers’ instructions for him to get on the ground,” police said.

“Officer Sapp placed his hand across the subject’s right jaw/cheek area to secure the subject’s head, preventing him from continuing to buck upwards,” police said.

During the altercation, Officer Quick advised the subject that he would be tased if he did not get on the ground. When Wright did not comply, Officer Quick applied a drive stun, which is a technique in which the Taser is applied directly to the subject’s body without deploying the device’s probes. Officer Quick reported that he applied a knee strike to the subject’s leg during the struggle,” police said.

Wright said several times he could not breathe and said an officer choked him during the struggle, but the investigation found no evidence he was choked at any time, police said.

“The subject continued to yell throughout the encounter, and both officers confirmed they could hear and see the subject breathing the entire time,” police said.

Wright was taken to Scott & White Medical Center at around 3:55 a.m. and was released the next day, police said.

During the review of the incident, Wright was arrested on Oct. 20, 2020 on the outstanding warrants and was taken to the Bell County Jail.

The Temple Police Department’s Use of Force Policy is available online.

Timeline

· 3:12:00 – Officer Michael Sapp makes voluntary contact with 55-year-old Wright and checks his identification.

· 3:17:03 – Dispatch confirms that the suspect has four outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

· 3:17:23 – Officer Zachary Quick arrives on scene. Sapp tells the suspect he is being detained and attempts to place him in handcuffs. The suspect begins to resist and evades officers.

· 3:17:31 – Sapp catches up to the suspect in front of the vehicle and attempts to take him to the ground. The suspect continues to resist.

· 3:17:32-37 – The suspect states he cannot breathe. Sapp and Quick repeatedly give the suspect commands to get on the ground.

· 3:17:43-3:18:17 – Sapp and Quick get the suspect on the ground and the suspect continues to resist and states he can’t breathe. Officers repeatedly tell him to put his hands behind his back.

· 3:18:22 – Suspect continues to resist. Sapp tells Quick to get his Taser out, to which the suspect responds, “For what, man? For what?” and continues to resist.

· 3:18:28 – Quick applies a drive stun.

· 3:18:54-3:19:02 – Handcuffs are applied to the suspect. Sapp advises the suspect he is under arrest for warrants.

· 3:19:16 – Sapp requests a supervisor and EMS to respond to the scene.

· 3:21:03 – The suspect complains that his back is hurting. Sapp tells the suspect that an ambulance is en route.

· 3:30:40 – EMS arrives on scene and officers assist the suspect onto a stretcher. EMS administers aid.

· 3:52:00 – EMS transports suspect to hospital.

