Police investigate shooting at local park

Waco Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Council Acres City Park
Crime scene graphic
Crime scene graphic(Storyblocks)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at Council Acres City Park in the 1400 block of Bagby Avenue.

According to a alert sent out by Baylor University, it was reported that the shooting occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. The suspect immediately left the scene in a vehicle.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

There was never an imminent threat to the Baylor campus. The Waco Police Department is actively investigating the shooting.

The Baylor University Police Department will be increasing patrols in the area.

